philiproth (< 20)

A player's rating indicates his percentile rank in CAPS.
philiproth is outperforming
% of all CAPS players. A
player's score is the total percentage return of all his
picks subtracting out the S&P. A player's accuracy is
how often that player has made correct predictions.
To calculate a player's rating, we take 2/3 of his score
percentile and 1/3 of his accuracy percentile. For further
information, read the Player Ratings section of the Help
page.
Average Pick Score is a player's total score divided by the total number of
picks (active and closed). It represents the player's average return after
subtracting out the market's performance.
Average Pick Rating is the average stock rating of a player's total
picks. Underperform picks are flip-flopped, so a underperform call on a one-star
stock is treated like an outperform call on a five-star stock. This rating
reflects how closely your picks are aligned with CAPS ratings.
What's the deal with N/A?
You need to have at least seven active stocks in order to
see your calculated accuracy and total score.
How are these stats calculated?
The score leader for a stock is the player who has achieved the highest score for that stock. This includes all picks made by a player (active and ended).
The score leader for each stock is displayed in the upper right of that stock’s page.
What Are Score Leaders?
